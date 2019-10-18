Atheists president renounces baptism

The president of Atheists in Kenya Society, Harrison Mumia has written to the church where he was baptised as a teenager asking it to revoke the ritual.

This, he says, was because of his current conviction as a non-believer.

In a letter addressed to Quakers Church in Kakamega County, Mr Mumia said that as an atheist, he no longer accepts the implications of the rite of baptism.

In addition, he asked the church to issue him with an official certificate of his renunciation signed by senior members of the Church.

“I would like to formally renounce my baptism and membership in the Quakers Church Kenya. I want any and all records associated with me at the Quakers Church destroyed. I request for an official certificate of renunciation signed by a senior member of the Church and to be issued to me as a confirmation that my request has been accepted. As an atheist, I no longer accept the implications of the rite of baptism. I was baptized at the Quakers Church at Makhokho Secondary School, Kakamega County during my pre-teen years without my consent,” wrote Mr Mumia.

Mr Mumia started questioning religion while in high school and has been an atheist for a decade now.

He later started the Atheists in Kenya (AIK) which became the first registered society in Africa but their registration was short-lived as Attorney General Githu Muigai issued a directive to suspend the registration following protests by religious groups.