Asha Mwilu resigns from Citizen TV

Award-winning journalist Asha Mwilu has called it quits from her job at Citizen TV.

Mwilu, who joined Royal Media Services in 2018 from KTN, said she was quitting to launch her start-up.

“Some personal news: I’m leaving Citizen TV to launch my start-up. I’ve worked under the guidance of the brilliant,” she said via Twitter.

She thanked everyone at Citizen who had her back and gave her feedback, constructive criticism and such great engagement on her stories.

“I thank you. I can’t wait to share my new projects with you! A hint of what’s next,” she added.

After her move to Citizen TV, she became the face of Special Assignments, in-depth stories told in documentary format.

Before her departure from Mombasa Road, Mwilu was the Features and Documentaries Editor at KTN.

Mwilu was crowned the overall winner of the CNN MultiChoice Journalist of the Year Awards in 2016 alongside cameraman Rashid Idi with a story investigating the terror activities in Mandera and its border with Somalia, Terror Crossing.

In 2013, she was named the reporter of the year by the Media Council of Kenya for her documentary “Armies of the Underworld.”

She also has other notable works under her belt including the Isiolo Al Shabaab Link & Outcry of Police Killings in Mathare both on Citizen TV and Fighting Al Shabaab on KTN.

The latter told the story of Kenyan and Amisom troops battle in neutralising the threat of the militant group in its home country, Somalia.

Mwilu holds a Bachelors Degree in Broadcast Journalism from the United States International University and a Masters Degree in Documentary Practice from the University of the Creative Arts in the UK.

She is also a Chevening Scholar 2015-2016.