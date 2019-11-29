Arsenal sack Unai Emery

Arsenal have announced that they have sacked head coach Unai Emery.

After 18 months at the club, Emery has left with the Gunners fighting to stay in the top four race

A statement from the club said that “the decision has been taken to part company with our head coach Unai Emery and his coaching team.”

Speaking on behalf of the Arsenal board and our owners Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, Josh Kroenke said: “Our most sincere thanks go to Unai and his colleagues who were unrelenting in their efforts to get the club back to competing at the level we all expect and demand. We wish Unai and his team nothing but future success.”

The decision has been taken due to results and performances not being at the level required.

February 1992 the last time Arsenal went seven games without a win in all competitions. — Orbinho (@Orbinho) November 28, 2019

The club appointed Freddie Ljungberg to take responsibility for the first team as interim head coach. “We have full confidence in Freddie to take us forward,” it added.

According to the club, the search for a new head coach was underway and they will make a further announcement when that process is complete.

The 48-year-old has left the club following Arsenal’s worst run of form since 1992 with the Gunners winless in seven games and eight points off the top four in the Premier League.

In his only full season in charge, Emery led Arsenal to fifth place in the Premier League, a run of two wins in their final seven games seeing them throw away a top four finish, and a Europa League final where defeat to Chelsea cost them Champions League qualification.

Arsenal will be appointing just their third manager in 23 years.