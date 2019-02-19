Arrested Uber driver was among Caroline Mwatha search party

FROM LEFT: Georgia Achieng, Stephen Maina, Alexander Gitau, Richard Ramoya, Betty Akinyi and Michael Onchiri when they appeared at Makadara Law Courts on February 13, 2019. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO

Fresh details have emerged on the circumstance leading to the death of human right activist Caroline Mwatha.

One of her colleagues at Dandora Justice Center, Stephen Maina, was arrested days after recording a statement on Ms Mwatha’s disappearance.

Others also arrested over the murder include Betty Akinyi Nyanya alias Betty Ramoya, Richard Ramoya Abudo (Betty’s son), Georgia Achieng Tabitha, Michael Onchiri alias Dr. Mike and Alexander Gitau Gikonya (Ms Mwatha’s alleged lover)

According to our source, Stephen Maina, who is also a Uber driver, is a member of Dandora Justice Centre and was part of the search team that was looking for Ms Mwatha after she went missing.

Members of the Dandora Justice Center were asked to record statements after Carol’s disappearance was first reported. Mr Maina was arrested days after recording his statement at Dandora Police Station.

Friends and members at the center had extended their search to the forest and rivers around Dandora.

During their search, the team came across a dead body in the river that stirred panic but they later realized it was a male body.

The suspects are still in police custody in different stations pending investigations.