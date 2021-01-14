Arrest warrant issued for woman charged with violent robbery





Makadara chief magistrate Heston Nyaga has issued a warrant of arrest for a woman who failed to turn up to court to face violent robbery charges.

Winnie Atieno had been released by police on a cash bail of Sh15,000 and directed to appear before court on Tuesday but she was no-show.

She is accused of violently robbing Cecilia Wanjiku of two TV sets, a mobile phone and an electric jug all valued at Sh69,000 jointly with others in Dandora on January 6.

Atieno also faces charges of handling stolen property.

She is accused of dishonestly retaining items in the course of stealing after they were found inside her house knowing they were stolen goods.

She was allegedly found with the items in her house along Muigai Kenyatta road in Njiru sub county, Nairobi on the same day.

The suspect had arrived at Wanjiku’s second-hand electronics shop in the company of two accomplices riding two motorbikes and demanded a refund of cash she had deposited at the shop as down payment for a fridge.

Atieno is then said to have invited the accomplices to loot Wanjiku’s shop after she insisted the Atieno never handed her the cash.

Wanjiku is said to have attempted to take pictures of the motorcycles used by Atieno and her two accomplices but they returned and robbed her of the gadget as well.

Nyaga directed the police to arrest and present Atieno before court on January 26.