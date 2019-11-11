Armed gangsters meet their match in deadly shootout with the police

Armed robbers on Monday morning narrowly escaped death after a shootout ensued between them and the police in Thika.

According to the police, the robbers are believed to be part of a larger gang that has been giving area residents in Thika sleepless nights.

ESCAPE

Nairobi News has established that the robbers escaped from the scene by rushing and jumping into River Chania.

Thika sub-county police boss Beatrice Kiraguri said police officers recovered a motorcycle that the robbers had stolen.

“Our officers recovered the motorcycle which they had stolen and is now in our possession. We ask members of the public who have in the recent past lost their motorcycles to come forward and check this out,” she said.

According to her, members of the public who reside in Pilot estate alerted the police that a group of armed robbers was terrorizing people.

She said officers on patrol responded in time and confronted the robbers.

ROBBERY

In the recent past, incidents of robbery with violence have been on the rise in Thika.

Last month, Central Organization of Trade Union (Cotu) boss, Francis Atwoli, lost his brother-in-law to armed robbers.

Emmanuel Weyusie, who was a teacher, was shot dead at his rented apartment known as ACK Apartments in Thika town.

Police have said the armed thugs ordered the apartment’s guards to lie down before they gained access.

They also robbed four passengers who were driving in a car of their money and mobile phones.