APs guarding Central Bank rescue one-day old infant abandoned in bush

Administration Police officers guarding the Central Bank of Kenya in Meru on Monday night rescued a day-old infant that had been abandoned inside a school compound.

The officers, Mr Mohammed Noor and Mr Charles Kithinji, were guarding the bank when they heard cries emanating from nearby Meru Muslim Primary School compound.

They went to investigate only to find the baby girl wrapped in leaves and tucked in the bushes with the umbilical cord still attached.

Imenti North DCIO James Githinji said Mr Noor removed his jacket and wrapped the child before taking it to the Meru Level Five hospital where she was admitted in good condition.

The child weighed about 3.5 kilos.

“The officers acted swiftly and ensured that the child was warm by wrapping her with the jacket. Medics said the baby was in good health and admitted her for observation,” said Mr Githinji.

Members of public hailed the two officers for the selfless act.

“Help me celebrate our heroes… They rescued an innocent soul thrown in a bush by heartless mother…” one person posted.

Mr Githinji appealed to members of public to report any woman who had been recently pregnant and given birth but the whereabouts of their child is unknown.