Apologise to Passaris? Forget it, she had it coming – Sonko

Governor Mike Sonko speaks on the podium as Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris walks away during the Madaraka Day celebrations in Nairobi. PHOTO | COURTESY OF NTV

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has defended his remarks towards Nairobi County Woman Representative Esther Passaris, saying he owes no one any apologies.

Governor Sonko claimed that he was only defending himself after Ms Passaris questioned the source of his wealth which he uses to finance his charitable works.

Sonko further claimed that Ms Passaris wanted to create enmity between him and the women of Nairobi.

“I will not apologise to her (Passaris) since she is the one who provoked me with her utterances. I did not abuse her, I only told her I am not her husband which is true. Why I should apologise for speaking the truth?” posed Mr Sonko on Monday.

He was speaking at City Hall during the 90th anniversary celebrations for Local Authorities Pensions Trust.

The falling-out between the two Nairobi leaders played out on Saturday during Madaraka Day celebrations at Pumwani Grounds.

WALKED OUT

Ms Passaris walked out in protest while the governor was still giving his speech.

On Sunday, the Federation of Women Lawyers (Fida) called for the governor’s arrest for engaging in what they termed “hate speech”.

Fida’s Executive Director Theresa Omondi asked the Director of Criminal Investigations and Inspector General of Police to take action against the governor. She described the governor’s actions as “shameful and disrespectful.”

The City Hall boss was also criticised by a section of leaders and Kenyans who took to social media to express their disappointment in the governor.

Governor Sonko also told off his critics for condemning his philanthropic activities. He vowed to continue supporting the needy.

“Those questioning the source of my wealth won’t stop me from helping those who need help,” said Sonko.

He also criticised the media for publishing ‘misleading’ stories on his wealth. He said that his Mua Hills home was built before he was elected as governor of Nairobi.