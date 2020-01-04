AP cries for help after being ordered to pay ex-wife Sh84K plus Sh9K monthly upkeep

An administration police officer based in Kiambu is crying for help after being ordered by a court to pay his ex-wife Sh84,000 plus Sh9000 monthly upkeep.

Henry Kamwara Muturi says that he is unable to meet the demands of the court since his salary is not enough.

“I cannot afford to raise that money at my capacity. Kuna the school lunch inakuja Sh6000, education trips ambayo sijawahi ambiwa inakuja Sh1,500, kuna vitabu books and stationary’s ambayo inakuja Sh8000. Kuna clothing inakuja Sh10,000 kuna food Sh37,500 kuna medical nimeandikiwa ni kama motto alikuwa anagonjeka kila mwezi I don’t know. So hizo vitu zote sasa zina total to Sh84,300,” said Mr Muturi.

This he says has left him depressed. Mr Muturi lives in a single room with his current wife and three children.

He says he is now contemplating quitting his job as an AP officer.

“Kwa saa hizi sioni umuhimu wowote wa kufanya kazi, kwa sababu nitafanya kazi na watoto wangu hawatasoma, familia yangu haitakula,”

He is now calling for the police service commission and the Independent Police Oversight authority to intervene for him.