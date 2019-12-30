AP arrested for shooting dead driver who refused to pay him bribe

An administration Police officer has been arrested after he shot and killed a Probox driver in Trans Mara, Narok County who allegedly refused to give bribe.

Transmara West Sub county Police boss Dahir Abdulahi identified the officer as APC Wilson Kortom attached to Mbata club in Lolgorian.

The 21-year-old driver was in the company of his boss and met the officer who was manning a barrier along the Pusangi- Esoit road in the Trans mara Sub-County.

The officer signalled them to stop and the two adhered to the orders but learnt that the officer wanted a bribe for the charcoal they were carrying.

According to police reports, the driver refused to give bribe, which led to altercation between the two.

DRIVE OFF

The driver of the Probox alighted from the vehicle and tried to remove stones barricading the road in an attempt to drive off.

Agitated, the AP officer, who was armed with a pistol then shot him on the chest and fled on his motorcycle.

The driver was rushed to Kilgoris General Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The officer later presented himself to Esoit Patrol Base before he was referred to Kilgoris police Station.

Confirming the incident Dahir said, “The accused after committing the offense surrendered at Esoit Patrol base where he was later taken to Kilgoris Police Post.”

Police have denied reports that the vehicle was carrying charcoal as was claimed earlier.

“Investigations have been launched though preliminary reports indicate there was nothing that the vehicle was carrying at the time of the incident,” the Transmara police boss added.