Anti-terrorism police unit holding man they believe is linked to Al Shabaab

Police drawn from the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit in Mandera are holding a man who is believed to have links with Al Shabaab.

Mr Abdikadir Hussein Noor was arrested in Mandera after he arrived from Garissa police reports indicates.

He was taken to border police station where the matter was reported and registered under OB number 07/11/11/2019.

A police source who spoke to Nairobi News said Mr Noor was in possession of videos which captured him training with members of the militant group.

“He has denied having any links with the terrorism group, we are still investigating how the videos ended up in his hands where he is training with the militants,” said the source.

Mr Noor was first arrested by officers attached to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and later handed over to ATPU.

Highly-placed sources in North Eastern, who are privy to the matter, said Noor, a former Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) officer and teacher who worked in the region, was working with Non-Governmental agencies in Somalia.