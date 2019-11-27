Anti-graft body issues new dates for 15 City Hall officials to appear before it

There is no reprieve in sight for 15 City Hall officials summoned by EACC two weeks ago as they are set to appear before the agency starting Friday.

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) had on November 15 written to the Nairobi County government seeking additional documents for certain transactions over Dandora Stadium construction and asked it to release the officials for questioning.

SONKO’S LETTER

The top county officials were set to appear at Integrity Centre starting last week Tuesday but Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko wrote to the commission informing them on the unavailability of the said officials.

“Your notice is too short and not convenient since prior arrangements to comply are not feasible. All officials are already engaged out of Nairobi in a budget committee meeting. Therefore, the notice is untenable for compliance,” Mr Sonko said.

Among those asked to appear at the Integrity Centre are Ms Joyce Kinyanjui (Director IGR & Head of CEC Secretariat), Mr Samuel Kinyanjui (Administration Offcier – CEC Secretariat), Mr Sonko’s chief of staff Peter Kamau, deputy county secretary Leboo olé Morintat and acting county attorney Christine Ireri.

Also set to appear are executives Larry Wambua (Agriculture, now Devolution), suspended Health executive Mohamed Dagane, Hitan Majevdia (Transport), suspended Lands executive Charles Kerich and Finance executive Winfred Gathangu (now Agriculture).

However, EACC has now written back to the county informing them of revised dates for the said officers to appear before it.

FRESH SUMMONS

“Further to our letter dated November 15, 2019 on the above subject this is to require that the following officers avail themselves at Integrity Centre without fail on the revised dates indicated below,” read in part the November 19 letter by Chief Executive Officer Mr Twalib Mbarak addressed to the County Secretary of Nairobi.

On Friday, Ms Kinyanjui, Mr Mugo, Mr Kinyanjui and Mr Morintat will be the first to face the Commission.

Then next week on December 2, Ms Ireri, Ms Gathangu, Mr Wambua and Mr Dagane. December 3 will see Mr Majevdia, Ms Kangogo, Mr Igambi, and CEC for Education appear before the Commission.

On December 4, 2019 which will be the last day will see Ms Kahiga, ICT and E-Government executive Mr Newton Munene and Mr Kerich face EACC officers.

The anti-graft agency has also requested that the officials submit Agenda Notices for County executive Committee Meetings No 5 to 7 of 2019 and minutes of the 5th and 6th meetings of Nairobi City County Executive Committee.

EACC last month launched its investigations into suspected procurement illegalities and irregular payment of Sh196 million in the ongoing construction of Dandora Stadium.