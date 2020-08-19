Another man ordered to plant trees in Ngong Forest for 3 months





A Congolese national found harvesting eucalyptus in Ngong Forest will be planting trees at the forest for the next three months as a penalty.

Emmanuel Aishi Milele was handed the non-custodial sentence by chief magistrate Abdul Lorot after he pleaded guilty to charges of cutting and removing forest produce contrary to the Forest Conservation and Management Act of 2016.

Milele was found having harvested seven poles on August 18 by Kenya Forestry Service [KFS] forest rangers Jared Momanyi and Prudice Wawira who were guarding the forest.

The poles were produced in court as exhibits.

Milele pleaded for leniency claiming he did not know it was forbidden. He said he is living as a refugee in Kenya after fleeing his country.

But Lorot told him he must abide by the laws of the host country as a citizen of the East Africa Community. The poles were forfeited.