Another big win for Mariga as Political Parties Tribunal rules in his favour

The Political Parties Tribunal has dismissed an application seeking to block McDonald Mariga from flying the Jubilee Party flag in the November 7 Kibra by-election.

In arriving at this decision, tribunal chairperson Kyalo Mbobu ruled that the petitioner didn’t use the right avenue in filing the petition.

He added that the petitioner was time-barred considering the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) had already accepted Mariga’s candidature and handed him a certificate.

The petition was filed by Peter Kinyanjui who alleged that Jubilee Party had rigged him out of the race.

He also argued that Mariga’s nomination was done illegally in a manner which violated his rights.

Kinjanjui also claims he was invited through a text message for an ‘interview’ at the Jubilee Party headquarters in Pangani and would later discover that Mariga had emerged victorious.

He says he would have preferred a liberal nomination exercise instead of just a question and answer session.