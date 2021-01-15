Anne Mwenda sworn in as deputy governor shortly after approval by city MCAs

Nairobi Deputy Governor Anne Kananu Mwende signs documents after her swearing in and Oath of Office at the KICC grounds. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Anne Kananu Mwenda has been sworn in as the new Nairobi County Deputy Governor moments after her nomination was confirmed by the Nairobi County Assembly.

Ms Mwenda took the oath of office at Kenya International Convention Center (KICC) in a ceremony also attended by acting Nairobi Governor, Assembly Speaker Benson Mutura and Nairobi Metropolitan Services boss Major General Mohammed Badi.

MCAs earlier confirmed Ms Mwenda’s nomination as the deputy governor by impeached governor Mike Sonko, setting her on the path of replacing Sonko who was ousted last month.

This was after MCAs in a plenary approved the vetting report by the Assembly’s select committee on appointments for the position as tabled by Majority Leader Abdi Guyo.

The confirmation of Ms Mwenda was done during a special sitting of the county assembly that lasted less than an hour.

More to follow……