Anne Kiguta comforts sacked K24 colleagues after surviving axe

K24 presenter Anne Kiguta has shared a message of encouragement to her colleagues who were affected by the mass layoffs at Mediamax Ltd.

Kiguta, who appears to have survived the axe, mourned some of her crew members who helped in the production of her show Punchline, which were affected.

She reminisced on the last show they worked on together, where they danced to Nonini’s We Kamuu song on set before she went live.

“It takes a ❤️TEAM❤️. #Punchline is an intense program. Often before we go on air we are a beehive of actives. But yesterday my crew put on this old school hit and well I couldn’t help myself,” Ms Kiguta said.

“We had a great program but little did we know that nearly my entire team would have put on air their last production at K24. It was a great pleasure working with you all and getting to know you.”

Ms Kiguta thanked the team for their support and wished them well.

“Thank you for all your technical support on #Punchline. I couldn’t have done it without you. May God open wide new great doors for you all,” Ms Kiguta prayed.

Mediamax Ltd is effecting mass redundancy layoffs across multiple platforms within the media house.

The latest round of retrenchments is the second that the company is effecting in less than a year.