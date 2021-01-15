Anne Kananu spills the beans on Sonko in nomination fiasco

Nairobi Deputy Governor Anne Kananu Mwende signs documents after her swearing in and Oath of Office at the KICC grounds. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Nairobi County deputy governor nominee Anne Kananu Mwenda has spilled the beans on how her former boss Mike Sonko planned to thwart her vetting as Nairobi deputy governor.

Speaking during her vetting by the Nairobi County Assembly select committee on Appointment, Ms Mwenda revealed how the former governor sent her a blank letter purporting he had withdrawn her nomination as deputy governor.

She said the plot was to have her admit to having received a letter withdrawing her nomination in a call by Mr Sonko.

“He (Sonko) sent me a blank unsigned letter on Whatsapp telling me he had withdrawn my nomination as deputy governor,” Ms Mwenda told the committee.

“His intention was to show the public I had received the alleged letter which is not true,” she added.

Ms Mwenda’s tell-it-all came after Minority Whip Peter Imwatok asked about a leaked audio recording of a conversation between Ms Mwenda and Mr Sonko that has been circulating in social media.

In the leaked audio, Mr Sonko tells Ms Mwenda that she will be his running mate in the event of a by-election in Nairobi.

This is after the former City Hall boss informed the criminology and security management graduate that he had already moved to court to stop the planned by-election slated for February 18, 2021.

He, however, accuses Ms Mwenda of not consulting him and working with “his enemies” since his impeachment.

Nonetheless, Majority Leader Abdi Guyo, chairing the vetting committee, said that the Assembly’s Clerk Edward Gichana confirmed that his office did not receive the purported December 7, 2020 letter by Mr Sonko withdrawing Ms Mwenda’s nomination as deputy governor.