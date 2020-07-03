Anita Nderu defends her gay-themed show as Mutua digs in

Anita Nderu has defended her gay-themed cook-off online show saying she will not be bullied into silence.

Her response came moments after hundreds of Twitter users tagged the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) CEO Ezekiel Mutua with complaints and demanded he takes action against Nderu.

She is, however, standing ground. “I will never be bullied into silence. As human beings, we have the right to refuse to be defined by what other people think; rather, we must define ourselves. As people, we should celebrate our differences, encourage authenticity and wonder at the diversity of humanity. We all have a right to love and be loved,” she said.

On his part, the KFCB boss blasted the former Capital FM presenter’s content terming it as a “cheap, attention-seeking public figure, who lacks moral decency to play a role model character in the Kenyan space”.

His remarks come a day after Nderu caused a stir on social media due to the show’s its explicit content.

In the show titled “The Overdressed Cook”, which she was launched in May and has been struggling to attract views on YouTube, the host decided to change her theme and bring two gay guests to talk about sex while cooking.

“Anita Nderu gay show was a pathetic attempt to promote homosexuality in the name of user generated content and freedom of expression. No brand worthy it’s name should be proud of this madness. It’s laziness of mind and lack of imagination to fall for such cheap gimmick!,” Mutua responded.

In another response on social media, Dr Mutua said, “It was wrong of Anita Nderu to produce such type of content.”

On Thursday, Pwani Oil, distanced itself after Nderu displayed one of their products on the kitchen counter stating that they have not engaged for any advertising of their product on her X-rated show.

“Fresh Fri would like to state that we have not engaged Anita Nderu for product placement or any other advertising of any kind. However, we would like to thank her for being a Fresh Fri consumer. Fresh Fri is keen on delivering quality products that promote #HealthyLiving,” tweeted @PwaniLifeKe.