Angry Sonko threatens to sack six ministers over alleged links to cartels

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has threatened to sack six county executives over alleged links to cartels.

The governor, in a Facebook rant, claimed that some of his county executives have been withholding letters addressed to him by resident associations.

“I might fire more than six Executive Committee Members and three chief officers very soon for not being loyal. Imagine a CEC you trust most being absorbed by the so-called cartels to the extent of making sensitive decisions without consulting me as his boss,” Sonko wrote on his Facebook page.

Sonko cited his lands and planning department which he claims has been allowing Chinese developers to flout city by-laws by constructing extra floors on buildings.

The governor said letters of complaints written by various residents associations and addressed to hims were being withheld.

“As a stamping authority measure, I’m appealing to all the affected Nairobi residents associations to renew all their complaints afresh by sending them to 0722263848 or 0722156700 and ensure you copy the same to me 0739555555 or 0722886600 also attach photos and LR NOS,” said sonko.