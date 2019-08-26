Angry boda boda riders torch police car after fatal road accident

A police vehicle was on Sunday night touched by angry boda boda riders and residents of Rwambiti on the Kianyaga-Kutus road in Kirinyaga County.

The incident happened after two people were killed in a road accident involving the police vehicle and a boda boda in Kirinyaga County.

According to eye witnesses the boda boda, which was carrying two passengers, was trying to overtake another car when it rammed into the oncoming police vehicle at Rwambiti area on the Kutus–Kianyaga road.

Gichugu Deputy OCPD Afred Ng’eno confirmed the 8pm accident saying the boda boda rider died on the spot, while one of the passengers died at the Kerugoya Hospital, where the third victim is currently undergoing treatment.

The deputy OCPD blamed the boda boda rider for the fatal crash, claiming that he was drunk at the time of the accident.

He added that a manhunt has been launched for area residents who are suspected to have set the police car on fire.