Angelina Jolie gives teachers working in Kenyan refugee camps a reason to smile

UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie meets refugee children of refugee families at Heshima Kenya Safe House in Nairobi on June 20, 2017. PHOTO | COURTESY

American actress Angelina Jolie, who is the UNHCR Special Envoy, has announced that teachers who work in Kenyan refugee camps will receive Sh155million as salaries.

The money, which is a donation from the United Kingdom, will pay the salaries of the teachers for at least the next seven months.

Jolie made the announcement on Monday during a virtual summit she hosted.

Kenya was represented in the summit by Acting Director Primary Education, Ms Nereah Olick.

The UK government has donated a total of Sh713 million, which will allow UNHCR to directly pay 5,669 teachers in 10 countries that host refugees.

UNHCR selected the beneficiary countries that were deemed to require the most urgent support.

BENEFICIARY COUNTRIES

Other beneficiary countries are Rwanda, Pakistan, Sudan, South Sudan, Yemen, Uganda, Malawi, Chad and Mauritania.

In Kenya, the funds will support the salaries of 1,304 teachers in Kakuma, Dadaab and Kalobeyi refugee camps.

With the package, the UK government hopes to safeguard the future of refugee children by ensuring the teachers are there for them when the learning resumes in January.