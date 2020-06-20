Angela Ndambuki lands top role in phonographic industry

Tatuu musical group former member, Angela Ndambuki, has been appointed the Sub-Saharan Regional Director of the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI).

IFPI, the global trade body for the recorded music industry, has opened its first regional office in Sub-Saharan Africa (S-SA).

Ms Ndambuki will be in-charge of 46 countries, and her role will be to promote the value of recorded music, campaign for the rights of record producers and expand the commercial uses of recorded music.

“CONGRATULATIONS to Ms @AngelaNdambuki on being appointed as @IFPI_org Regional Director for Sub-Saharan Africa. The newly opened office based in Nairobi will cover the region’s 46 countries,” tweeted Kenya Association of Music Producers (KAMP).

Before her appointment which took effect immediately, Ms Ndambuki served as the Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI); East African State’s nationwide trade lobby and member of the International Chambers of Commerce (ICC).

Ms Ndambuki said she was looking forward to enhancing the rights and economic value of the recording industry in Sub-Saharan Africa.

“Honoured to be part of the IFPI team, I look forward to enhancing the rights and economic value of the recording industry in SSA,” she tweeted.

Ndambuki is also the former Chief Executive Officer of the Performers’ Rights Society of Kenya (PRISK), a collective management organization licensed by the Kenya Copyright Board to represent performers in copyright and related rights works.