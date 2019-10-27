Amina threatens media with legal action for reporting ‘falsehoods’ about her

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has threatened to institute legal action against the media for reporting ‘falsehoods’ about her.

A fuming Amina issued the warning on Sunday to the media for ‘inaccurately’ reporting events in her ministry.

“If there is a story out there that is negative and that is not correct, we will take action,” Amina said.

“Today (Sunday) there is a story out there that is negative and that is not correct, we will take action again. You cannot continue doing wrong to an institution or an individual,” she went on.

Amina who has previously served as Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs and Education, has lately been in the news for not so good reasons.

In particular, she has been accused of not doing enough to prepare national teams and athletes representing the country in international engagements as is required by law.

CONGRATULATORY MESSAGES

Amina was also recently blasted by members of the National Assembly Committee of Sports as a ‘CS known only for sending congratulatory messages’ to athletes after victory.

She has denied these claims, instead insisting she has been at the forefront of infusing professionalism in her ministry.

“I want to say this. I don’t have to prove anything as Amina Mohamed. I have nothing to prove. I have been in government for 35 years now and I’ve never stolen a penny, my integrity stays intact, try and attack me on that and you will get nowhere,” she said.

The CS has already taken legal action against a local media house.