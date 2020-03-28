Join our Telegram Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

Must Read

Amid the curfew brutality, one cop is darling of Kenyans – VIDEO

By Hilary Kimuyu March 28th, 2020 2 min read

On Friday night, the National Police Service was on the spot, in a number of regions in Kenya as its officers unleashed their wrath on citizens on day one of the dusk-to-dawn curfew declared by President Uhuru on Wednesday.

The 10-hour daily restriction running between 7pm and 5am took effect on Friday and is part of the government’s measures to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Related Stories

While a majority of Kenyans went home early to beat the 7pm cutoff, many found themselves in trouble with police after they were found outside beyond the stipulated time.

Photos and videos of police clobbering members of the public who failed to arrive home before 7pm emerged sparking uproar among Kenyans on social media.

But amid all the chaos, Baringo central AP commandant Mr Ibrahim Abachilla became a darling to many after he was filmed assembling those who were caught past curfew and instead of clobbering them, he decided to instead sensitise them about the killer virus before sanitising their hands and allowing them to go home.

His humane side did not go unnoticed as Kenyans on social media praised him for what he was doing with a majority calling his counterparts to emulate him.

Here are a few views from Kenyans:

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Kenyans condemn police brutality in Mombasa