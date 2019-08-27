American citizen claims he was sexually assaulted inside Nairobi police cell

A Nairobi Magistrate on Tuesday directed the Central DCIO to investigate a case in which an American national has accused the police of sexually assaulting him while in custody.

Jason Thomas Dorsey was arrested on Sunday and detained at Parliament Police Post for allegedly taking pictures of Parliament buildings, which is a restricted area.

The American, while appearing before Nairobi Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi, denied the charges, which also included assaulting a police officer while performing his duty.

Police claimed that he allegedly assaulted a police officer while being arrested as he resisted being taken into custody.

Jason, who was not represented, told the court that he ‘only touched’ the officer in self-defense as they were taking his headphones.

He narrated to the court how he was sexually assaulted while in the police cell and denied medical treatment.

SEXUAL ASSAULT

The Magistrate directed Central DCIO to investigate Jason’s sexual assault claim and present a report to the court on Thursday, August 29.

At the same time, the Magistrate also ordered the suspect to be transferred from Parliament Police Post to Central Police Station and be given medical attention.

Jason told the Magistrate that his finances have run out and that he cannot afford a lawyer and requested the court to direct the State to get him a lawyer.

The magistrate told Jason to write a formal letter addressed to the State indicating why he isn’t able to get a legal representative.

According to the the magistrate, should Jason be found guilty of the offence, he risks spending five years in jail.