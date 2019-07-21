American bride ‘undergoes FGM’ in Pokot traditional wedding – VIDEO

An American missionary living in Baringo County braved female genital mutilation in order to fulfill the marriage customs of the Pokot in her traditional wedding.

The American couple has lived among the Pokots for the last 10 years doing missionary work.

Trizah and Tony said they fell in love with the Pokot culture and decided to wed in adherence to the traditions.

Among the Pokots, the bride must undergo female genital mutilation as a rite of passage to adulthood, a condition the American couple readily agreed to.

The marriage ceremony took place in Paka Hills.

Trizah was given a Pokot name Cheigar.

“I am proud to be here and be a part of this. It’s a blessing for me to be able to do this and be accepted by these people” Tony told K24 TV in an interview.

Female genital mutilation was banned in Kenya eight years ago after the enactment of Female Genital Mutilation Act 2011.

Communities still practice the vice albeit in secrecy.