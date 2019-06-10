Ambush by armed militants paralyzes public transport in Mandera

The Land cruiser which came under heavy gunfire from suspected militants in Mandera County. PHOTO | AMINA WAKO

Tension is high in Mandera County after huge explosion were reported at Sabansa between Chabbi Baar and Bambo in Rhamu sub-county.

Unconfirmed report also indicate that armed militants shot at public transport plying the route before disappearing.

In a different incident in the area, a land cruiser was ambushed by gunmen early on Monday morning near Bambo Village between Rhamu-Elwak.

The attack left the private owned vehicle with several gunshots holes, although no casualties have been reported.

PUBLIC TRANSPORT

Reports further indicate that the attacks have paralyzed public transport in the county.

One Makkah Bus, which was heading to Nairobi, was left by other buses due to mechanical breakdown in Rhamu and will remain there until the situation of the area calms down.

Other buses coming into Mandera from Nairobi and Wajir will remain in Elwak town until the situation normalises.

TERROR THREAT

On Sunday, public transport was suspended in Mandera over what police termed as terror threat.

According to the Mandera County Police Commander Jeremiah ole Kosiom, they received information that suspected Al-Shabaab militants, who were targeting public transport, had been sighted along the Mandera-Rhamu-Elwak road on Sunday.

Last weekend, Kenyan security agencies attacked Al-Shabaab camps at Dawaduba in an incident that left one police reservist dead.

The militants are now planning a retaliatory attacks in the northern town of Kenya.