Amboseli National Park airstrip reopened

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has announced the reopening of Amboseli National Park airstrip.

In a press statement released on Thursday, KWS stated that the airstrip has been opened with immediate effect.

“This follows a thorough assessment of the airstrip runaway, as well as all park roads used to access the airstrip that was carried out by KWS, in conjunction with stakeholders comprising hotels and lodges located in the park,” the statement read in part.

According to KWS, the assessment found out that the airstrip is fully serviceable, hence its reopening.

“The adjacent customer service is now accessible and feeder roads to and from the airstrip and motorable,” KWS said.

It further assured the public that the national park is safe to visit.

Those interested to make any inquiries about the running of the park can also reach out to its management through 0716493335.

The airstrip was crossed in December following heavy rains that caused flooding.