Allan Wasonga: I revised for KCSE in the toilet to allow my family to sleep





Allan Wasonga, the second-best performing candidate in the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination, has revealed some of the hardships he had to go through to to prepare for the exam.

Wasonga, while being interviewed on Citizen TV on Monday night, said he was forced to revise for the exam in the toilet to avoid disturbing his mother and other family members while sleeping.

“My mother wanted to sleep and she would complain about the light and my concentration was higher at night. So I mostly read at night. So I would go to the toilet, put the lights on and read. I would mainly read physics because I was trying to cover the syllabus during the pandemic when we were at home,” said Mr Wasonga.

And just like any other student, he said, he sometimes doubted if he would be able to pass the exams at all due to the difficult times he faced during the Covid-19 pandemic while living in Kibra.

“The doubts were always there with me. Because at first I was studying I wanted to get a mean grade of A plain and study medicine. And in form three the teachers started telling me that they expect me to be in the top ten candidates. I would laugh and tell them that I would do my best. But the pressure was real if no one would have told me they wanted me to lead in Kenya I would not have gone to the extent of studying in the toilet,” said Mr Wasonga.

Education CS George Magoha announced the 2020 KCSE results Monday revealing that 893 candidates attained a mean grade of A plain and 143,140 scored C+ and above qualifying for university.