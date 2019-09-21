AliKiba explains why his wife Amina Khalef is back in Kenya a year after their wedding

Bongo flava star AliKiba has finally admitted his marriage to Kenyan wife Amina Khalef is on the rocks just a year down the line after they had two colourful wedding rumoured to have cost in excess of Sh50 million.

Despite the troubled marriage, AliKiba says they are working out on their issues, insisting that they have not split and neither has he issued Amina with a divorce as it has been widely reported in Tanzania blogs.

Over the last two weeks, Tanzania blogs have been awash with all manner of reports concerning the troubled marriage with almost all stating that the two are no longer together.

Some of those reports have claimed that Alikiba split with Amina after he caught her red-handed using voodoo to charm his family, which he refutes.

“Mengi yaliyosemwa ni mambo ambayo watu wameongezea katika mitandao, wanataka kuonekana kwamba wanaelewa kila kitu. Kuna wengine wanasema sijui mambo ya ushirikina, uchawi hivyo ni vitu vinavyostaajabisha sana,” Alikiba said in an interview with Diva The Bwase.

SERIAL CHEAT

Others reports have also claimed that the Kenyan beau walked out of the marriage because Kiba had become a serial cheat in their union.

On the status of their marriage, Alikiba admitted that they have had a share of troubles but were still together.

He, however, refuted claims that it’s the reason Amina is back in Kenya, stating that he personally took her back to Mombasa so that she could get back to work she was previously doing before they wedded.

“Ni kweli kweli mimi na mke wangu tuna ugomvi wa hapa na pale ni kawaida kwa familia. Na niliweza kumridisha kwao mimi mwenyewe na sikumrudisha kwamba tumegombana wala nini, nilikuwa na safari ya kwenda Europe nikaona basi kwa nini nisimrudishe kazini wakati mimi niko Europe. Alikuwa ananiambia yuko bored anataka afanye kazi sababu kasoma kichwa chake kitalala na nikaona ni vizuri kumweka kazini wakati mimi siko nyumbani,” said AliKiba.

He added that he visits Amina frequently in Mombasa to check out on her and that of their baby and that she also flies to Dar es Salaam whenever she finds time to check on him as well.

At the time of their wedding ceremony back in April of last year Amina was working at the Mombasa county . The couple welcomed their first child (Alikiba’s fourth) in September 2018.