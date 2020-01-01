Alfred Mutua confirms 2022 presidential bid

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has announced he will officially launch his campaigns to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2020.

In his end of the year address, Mutua also declared that the year 2020, will be the turning point and the year of ‘forced change’.

He also urged Chief Justice David Maraga to fast-track the hearing of corruption-related changes.

“I will officially launch my campaign to be the next President of Kenya in 2022. I will show Kenyans that it is possible for a child to be born in the villages, dream, work hard with a pure heart and achieve his or her dream. I will offer Kenyans a new way of looking at the world and doing things,” said Mutua.

Mutua, who is serving his last term as Machakos Governor, also expressed hope that the future will be better for Kenyans who are currently experiencing tough economic times.

“Kenyans have felt broke, business communities are hurting and the creation of jobs has been slow. The gap between the rich and the poor seems to be expanding. Financially, it has been tough.”

Mutua has recently been seen as politically gravitating his support towards opposition leader Raila Odinga.

He has also recorded a statement with the Police claiming his life is in danger.