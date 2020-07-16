Alarm as 27 Covid-19 patients die in Kenya within 72 hours

The government is alarmed by the sudden steady rise in Covid-19 deaths, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said on Thursday.

He spoke on a day the country reported eight more Covid-19 related deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 217.

“Sadly, we have eight deaths (today),” he announced.

The country registered 12 deaths on Tuesday and seven on Wednesday. Today’s fatalities raise the total number of deaths to 27 in the last 72 hours.

“The trend here shows that infected patients with other (health-related) complications, especially diabetes and respiratory problems, are at risk,” Kagwe lamented.

“The ministry has developed the community health policy which will help in both national and county levels. We intend to invest more in healthcare even in the midst of the response to Covid-19.”

Kagwe spoke in Nakuru County after launching the Primary Healthcare Strategic Framework and the Community Health Policy.

“This visit is aimed at accessing the level of preparedness for Covid-19 and I am pleased to note that Nakuru has surpassed the 300-bed capacity and is aiming to go to 1000 beds, 551 community health workers have been trained. 68 interns have also been recruited.”

In a related development, 421 new coronavirus cases were registered in the past 24-hours bringing the national tally to 11,673. Some 570 people have been discharged, totalling 3,638.