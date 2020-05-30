Alarm after monkeys steal Covid-19 blood samples

A troop of monkeys on Thursday this week pulled a surprise move after they snatched blood samples of suspected coronavirus patients at a government employee in India.

The incident that happened at a government hospital which is based in Meerut District of the north Indian State of Uttar Pradesh has shocked the world.

Dr Dheeraj Baliyan who is the medical superintendent of Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College and Hospital told CNN that the incident happened when a lab assistant working with Covid-19 facility of the hospital was carrying blood samples that were yet to be tested.

The monkeys unsuspectedly attacked the lab assistant and stole the sample box which contained three samples.

The Head of the Hospital identified as S.K. Garg said that the samples were just blood samples and not the swabs usually taken to test for Covid-19.

According to him, the samples were those of patients who had already tested positive for the deadly virus that has been declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

The monkeys are said to have later climbed tall trees carrying the samples and later threw them back to the compound after chewing the packets.

Covid 19 has so far claimed almost 350,000 people with 5.8 million confirmed cases.