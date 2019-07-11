Alaine thrills fans with brilliant response to Willy Paul’s Instagram tantrums

Jamaican Star Alaine has responded to former gospel singer Willy Paul’s emotional outburst where he claimed that she had dumped him.

In a post on Instagram, the “You Give me Hope” singer consoled Willy Paul telling him not to worry, and everything will be alright.

Alaine, who recently decided to become a born again Christian, took the opportunity to minister to the former Gospel singer.

She told him to trust in the Lord, whatever the situation he might be going through. She offered him an opportunity for another collabo.

“Willy, Willy, Willy… everything will be alright. It is all about the music, and specifically, all about God. Thanking Him for all His blessings, despite obstacles, despite enemies, in spite of ourselves. We know HE has a plan for us to prosper us and to give us a future with hope. We know how far He’s taken us and trust Him with the future. One thing is for sure… We have great musical chemistry…. so… what do you think one more song??? Let’s unblock some blessings,” wrote Ms Alaine.

HER ANSWER

Willy Paul quickly responded saying that, he was glad to hear from her he was not fully satisfied with her answer.

On Wednesday afternoon, Willy Paul threw tantrums on Instagram where he claimed that he had been dumped by Alaine.

His accusations included him saying that Alaine has not been picking his calls and had blocked him. Following Alaine’s response, many Kenyans thronged her page laughing at the fact that she had friend-zoned Willy Paul.

Here is Willy Paul’s message:

Here is Alaine’s response: