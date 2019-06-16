Al-Shabaab claims responsibility for deadly attack in Wajir





Al-Shabaab militants has claimed responsibility for Saturday morning’s attack which left at least 10 Administration Police officers dead in Konton area, Wajir County.

This is according to RTN Somali TV, a station based in Nairobi which broadcasts in Somali language.

“Al-Shabaab claims responsibility for Wajir attack, says it captured two Kenya police officers,” the radio station has reported though a tweet.

ABDUCTED

The officers were on their way to rescue three National Police Reservists who were abducted on Wednesday when their vehicle ran over an explosive device planted on the road by suspected militants

Wajir County Commissioner Loyford Kibaara, who spoke on Saturday after the incident at Wajir County Referral Hospital, said the incident happened in Wajir East Sub County.

EXPLOSIVES

“We have received seven bodies of our officers who died in an Improvised Explosive Device attack today (Saturday) morning at around 10.50am,” he said.

Last week, four militants were blow off by explosives there were planting in Boni forest in Lamu County.