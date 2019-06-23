Three Al Shabaab militants killed in failed Garissa invasion





Three Al Shabaab militants on Friday killed during a failed attack on the Yumbis Border Patrol Unit camp in Fafi, Garissa County.

According to National Police Service communications director Charles Wahong’o, the attack happened at Yumbis in Fafi Constituency on Friday night, when Al Shabaab militants crossed over from Somalia.

“Our officers effectively engaged (the suspected Al-Shabaab militants) and with quick reinforcement from Special Forces, [they] were repulsed. Three Al Shabaab attackers were killed during the incident but all our officers are safe,” Wahong’o said in a statement.

REVENGE MISSION

The militants, who are believed to have crossed over from Somalia, destroyed a communications mast that serves the region before they launched the attack on the police post leading to a fierce shootout.

The incident comes barely a week after seven officers lost their lives when their vehicle ran over an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by the militants in Wajir. Four officers survived the attack and they were taken to hospital for treatment.

Intelligence report says more militants have crossed over to the Kenyan side and are on a revenge mission.