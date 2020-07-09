Al-Shabaab militants attack police station in Garissa

Suspected Al Shabaab militants on Thursday morning attacked and caused extensive damage on Korakora Police Station in Garissa county, although no officers was injured.

The militants also destroyed a communication mast in Korakora area. Area residents said that more than 20 gunmen staged the attack on the mast before they were repulsed by officers manning the site.

DAMAGED FIREARMS

Photos take from the scene show burnt up firearms at the police station.

The vast North Eastern Region has seen an upsurge of terror-related incidents with intelligence reports warning that militants have been targeting vital installations on the main Kenya-Somalia border.

North Eastern regional police boss, Rono Bunei, said that they have began combing the area in pursuit of the attackers.

“No was injured in the incident, but our officers are combing the region,” he said.

On Monday, Kenyan security agencies foiled another terror linked attack after suspected terrorists hijacked a car and kidnapped eight people.

However, Kenyan security agencies acted swiftly and rescued the eight captives from the militants who were reportedly taking them to Somalia via Wajir County. No one was injured in the attack.