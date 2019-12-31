Akothee’s YouTube ‘fan of the year’ gets Sh30k

Popular Kenyan singer Akothee has awarded one of her YouTube fans with Sh30,000.

The singer had on Monday morning posted on her social media pages that she was rewarding her fans ‘YouTube Fan of the year’ but with condition they tell her how they would use the money.

She also noted she would love if the winner can give back a small amount to charity.

“I am rewarding the YouTube winner in a few, my question to the winner, from the 30,000 Ksh you will receive from me today, are you willing to donate some to the needy? You will let us know once you are mentioned, you don’t have to be a millionaire to give…” said Akothee.

Her fans inundated the comment section with pleas of having the money to foot their needs and works of charity but Emmannuel Onu caught her attention when he listed all her songs.

She announced the winner and asked for his bank details and Mpesa number details.

“And the winner is EMMANUEL ONU. YouTube Fan of the Year…Proud of you…Inbox your bank details, Mpesa Number, please when you get the cash, post and tag us, so we know it’s not a scam…” Announced Akothee.