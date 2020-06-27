Akothee dumps Kenyan manager for Nigerian

Remember Nelly Oaks, Akothee’s manager whom she couldn’t keep her hands off?

Well, Nelly Oaks has been missing in action for a long time now and it seems the dramatic singer has been forced to replace him with another one, this time a Nigerian hunk.

In a post on her Instagram, Akothee introduced the hunk known as Benjamin Omesiete as her new brand manager.

“Meet Mr Benjamin Omesiete the official manager of brand Akothee to all corporates. Feel free to talk to us…We are ready for business,” Akothee wrote.

A quick spot check on Mr Omesiete reveals he is a guy immersed in the Nigerian entertainment scene.

He is the CEO of Askana Music, 2nite Entertainment as well as a manager at Aknotela Entertainment Ltd, a marketing agency.

From his social media handles, Nigerian superstar Mr Flavour appears to be one of his close friends.

He will now be managing Akothee for any bookings and corporate enquiries.

Nelly, who was rumoured to be Akothee’s Ben 10, disappeared from the limelight just as fast as he was introduced with speculation rife that the two had fallen out.

Days later Akothee, issued a statement of Nelly’s whereabouts.

“For those asking where my Nelly Oaks went to. He has gone back to school for his Master’s degree. Let’s all wish him the best of luck. Tuache wivu and congratulate him…”