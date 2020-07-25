Akothee charges Sh1m for media interview





Kenyan singer-cum-businesswoman Akothee will henceforth charge anyone wishing to interview her Sh million ($10,000).

According to Akothee’s assistant manager, the amount was agreed on at the beginning of the year so as to limit the number of interviews she would be doing.

“We decided to charge the amount, so if you want to write anything about her you need to pay $10,000. This is to reduce interviews she would be attending. If you are okay with the amount let me know and I can send you the invoice right away,” the assistant manager told this writer when she reached her for an interview.

In a past interview, the mother of five also said she could not perform at any show that pays less than Sh1 million.

“They must pay the dollars that Madam Boss deserves. I think right now Sh 1 million is a little bit low. In fact, I will now ask for more than Sh 1 million after releasing Lotto. This is because I want to start performing with a live band. I do not want to use playback because it is like stealing from the promoter,” Akothee said.