Join our Telegram Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

HashtagMust Read

Akothee charges Sh1m for media interview

By Amina Wako July 25th, 2020 1 min read

Kenyan singer-cum-businesswoman Akothee will henceforth charge anyone wishing to interview her Sh million ($10,000).

According to Akothee’s assistant manager, the amount was agreed on at the beginning of the year so as to limit the number of interviews she would be doing.

Related Stories

“We decided to charge the amount, so if you want to write anything about her you need to pay $10,000. This is to reduce interviews she would be attending. If you are okay with the amount let me know and I can send you the invoice right away,” the assistant manager told this writer when she reached her for an interview.

In a past interview, the mother of five also said she could not perform at any show that pays less than Sh1 million.

“They must pay the dollars that Madam Boss deserves. I think right now Sh 1 million is a little bit low. In fact, I will now ask for more than Sh 1 million after releasing Lotto. This is because I want to start performing with a live band. I do not want to use playback because it is like stealing from the promoter,” Akothee said.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Glovo rider arraigned for transporting chang’aa