Akothe reveals why ‘Mtwapa women’ nearly killed her

Singer Akothee has always been vocal about her past life from the way she was able to build herself from the ground up and how she was involved in a tumultuous relationship with the father of her fourth born child Prince Ojwang.

But her recent revelation of how her life used to be before and after she gave birth to her son has left many of her fans shocked.

Akothee says that she was almost “lynched” by Mtwapa women for having conceived a child with her baby daddy.

According to her, Prince Ojwang’s father whom she refers to as Markus was hot cake at the time he was living in the lively coastal town.

“But dis my baby daddy was something, eee Mtwapa women almost left with my kidney for dis man, Now that he didn’t Marry any of us 😂😂, who carried him home 😂😂😂😂, Markus was for sure , a sure bet 😂😂😂😂, visited Kenya for 11 years, I met him the 13th year and boom, the baby was born,” said Akothee.

She says they even went as far as claiming that Markus was not the real father of her son. However, the resemblance between father and son was visible.

And although they had a rough relationship, Akothee says that she still loves and misses him.

“Some women swore that the baby was not his 😂😂, they knew him too much, 😂😂, my friend, and I don’t do shakara, when I decide to get pregnant for you, it is you, and no need to frog match me for DNA. Na my Stingo be a digital camera, I capture and produce the original copy 😂😂,” she explained.

She added: “I give you negative and keep my hard copy, papa Ojwang my heartbeat, it is me and you, we shall die tugeza, and our son is 11. Years today, I miss our drama, please let’s start again, since korona, I am too quiet 😂😂, I need some stress.”

The Lotto singer is a single mother of three daughters and two boys.