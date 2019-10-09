Akombe hints at return to Kenya from self-exile

Self-exiled and former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioner Roselyn Akombe has hinted on returning back in the country.

Dr Akombe on Wednesday shared a picture on her social media page with the national carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) in the background with the simple caption: “Ready”.

Dr Akombe, resigned from the electoral commission less than a week to the repeat presidential election of October 26, 2017, and later resumed her job at the UN.

Through a statement, from New York, where she was based working for the UN before she took the job at the electoral commission she described the presidential elections as a sham.

“The commission in its current state can surely not guarantee a credible election on October 26. I do not want to be party to such a mockery to electoral integrity,” said Dr Akombe.

She also accused IEBC of being party to the current political crisis in the country adding that her resignation was also informed by personal safety.

Akombe’s latest posted attracted varied reactions on social media with some welcoming it and others blaming her for leaving the country when many people were counting on her.