Aisha Jumwa released on Sh1 million bond – VIDEO

Malindi Member of parliament Aisha Jumwa and her bodyguard Geoffrey Okuta have each been released on Sh1 million bond and a surety of a similar amount with the alternative of Sh500,000 bail.

The two have however been ordered to present themselves to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) offices in Malindi on October 22, 2019.

“The two shall be released but they must present themselves to DCIO in Malindi on October 22… any further summons shall be issued,” Mombasa Senior Resident Magistrate Vincent Adet said on Thursday.

A petition by the prosecution to have Jumwa and her co-accused detained for 21 days to facilitate investigations into the murder of Gumbao Jola the uncle of Reuben Katana, was denied on grounds that the police lacked concrete evidence.

“It’s illegal for the police to have someone they don’t have evidence against to be held without a charge. Police must only arrest when they have evidence against suspects. The Constitution disallows this,” the magistrate said.

The MP was arrested on Tuesday night after one person was shot dead in a scuffle between rival ODM supporters in Ganda Ward in Malindi, Kilifi County.

Jumwa was detained alongside four other people who were in her house when the police stormed in.