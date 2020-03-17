Airtel waives transaction fees across all bands to help fight coronavirus

Airtel Kenya has waived transaction fees on its Airtel Money across all bands in a bid to reduce the movement of physical cash, to help reduce the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19).

Unlike Safaricom’s offer which only applies to transactions below Sh1,000, Airtel Kenya’s covers all bands.

Additionally, the company is increasing the daily transaction limit for Airtel Money customers from the current Sh70,000 to Sh150,000.

The deadly epidemic is spreading fast and many governments, both at the national and county levels, are aggressively sensitising citizens through various platforms on ways to keep themselves safe from the virus.

On Sunday, the government gave a directive to close all schools at all levels of learning, from the primary schools to universities in a bid to reduce transmission of the virus.

Coronavirus continues to cause panic and anxiety in many quarters and since the outbreak, in December 2019 it has wreaked havoc in China, the epicentre and much of Europe.

Safaricom, which is the biggest carrier and operator of the region’s biggest mobile money platform, M-Pesa, came out to waiver transaction charges below Sh1,000 for a person to person transactions on Monday.

This, the company said was in line with the government’s directive to help reduce the risk of spreading of Coronavirus by the handling cash.