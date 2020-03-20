Airtel partners with Longhorn to offer free e-learning

With a majority of schools in Kenya shut as part of the measures to limit potential spread of coronavirus, Longhorn Publishers, which this week launched a free learning portal for quarantined primary and secondary school children has now partnered with Airtel where the telco company will provide free data access to the publisher’s platform.

In a statement on Wednesday, Longhorn Publishers said it had provided access to its curriculum platform to support continued learning for the period that schools will remain closed.

“Grade 1 to Form 4 learners will access learning materials on Longhorn’s online portal, elearning.longhornpublishers.com. The materials provided cover both the new Competency Based Curriculum and also 8-4-4 system,” the publisher said.

“Learners with both smartphones and feature phones will access the learning materials either on the internet or by dialling our USSD code *864#,” said Maxwell Wahome, Longhorn CEO.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday ordered schools and tertiary institutions shut to prevent possible spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

He also banned entry into the country of foreigners from virus-hit countries.

Covid-19 was first reported in Wuhan, China, last December

Regionally, Rwanda, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Somalia and Sudan have reported presence of the respiratory illness.