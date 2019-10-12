Air Afrik to lay off 200 staff

Passenger and cargo carrier Air Afrik will cut roughly 80 percent of its salaried staff in both Kenya and South Sudan by November as part of the company’s restructuring process.

The move will eliminate 200 white-collar jobs.

The carrier hit major turbulence following the loss of a $20 million plane-leasing contract with the government of South Sudan.

Since the loss of the contract, the company has been reviewing its process; “fitting people into the right jobs and in the process, some roles have become redundant”.

“We understand this is a challenging time for our team,” the company said in a statement.