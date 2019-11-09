Agent charged with assaulting tenant in lease dispute

A caretaker was Friday charged in a Makadara law courts with assaulting a tenant following a dispute over rent.

Francis Waingwa Ndirangu is accused of assaulting Constatia Mbithe and injuring her on October 1, 2019 at Ngara estate in Starehe Sub County.

The two had a bitter argument at Mbithe’s shop before Ndirangu allegedly grabbed and twisted Mbithe’s neck injuring her on the head. Mbithe had vacated premises managed by Ndirangu.

But Ndirangu denied the charges and claimed he has never set his foot in Mbithe’s shop or dwellings after she vacated his house.

He said the matter arises from a tenancy dispute which is pending before rent dispute tribunal.

However, Mbithe claimed Ndirangu has been visiting her shop to threaten her. She also claimed to have received threats from people who visited her shop claiming to have been sent by Ndirangu.

Chief magistrate Heston Nyaga freed Ndirangu on bond but warned him against contacting Mbithe failure to which he would cancel the bond and remand him.