‘Ageing’ Miguna responds to concerns about his weight loss

Exiled Kenyan lawyer Miguna Miguna has responded to concerns from Kenyans over a recent photo on social media where he appears to have significantly lost weight.

Hawk-eyed Kenyans on Twitter also noticed that the self-styled general appears to be ageing fast after he posted a picture of himself alongside a certain Jackson Igbinosun.

Met Mr. Jackson Igbinosun at the Black Gold Think Tank last night in Toronto. The SALT & PEPPER beard is coming along well. 😅🤛 pic.twitter.com/xpXbKtT97M — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) July 10, 2020

Dressed in a blue shirt and black trousers, Miguna, who boasts a giant frame, appears to have lost some weight. He also spots salt and pepper beards in the photo.

“You are losing weight so fast. You must have been exercising during this lockdown,” one tweep observed.

“You are getting older each day general before you liberate us,” another one said.

Never one to shy away from a confrontation, Miguna responded to these tweets by saying that he is very much okay.

“Losing weight is healthy. Obesity which you consider signs of prosperity are symptoms of impending death from hypertension, diabetes, and other diseases. Any man above 40 has grey hair. Your looters paint their grey hair and beards due to lack of self-esteem,” he tweeted.

Miguna was deported from Kenya in 2018 after his involvement Raila Odinga’s mock swearing-in as the ‘people’s president’.

He has twice unsuccessfully attempted to return home and presents resides in Canada.