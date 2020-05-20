Aga Khan University Hospital to conduct free Covid-19 tests on inpatients

Aga Khan University Hospital has announced plans to conduct free Covid-19 tests on their inpatients.

The hospital has said that the tests will be conducted with the aim of providing a safe environment to members of the staff and patients.

“This will enable us determine the best approach to care for our patients including the use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) during their stay in the hospital hence enhance the safety of patients and caregivers,” the hospital said in a statement on Wednesday.

The hospital further revealed that it has been screening all patients who visit the facility with the aim of curbing the spread of the deadly coronavirus that has been termed as an epidemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Other measures the hospital has undertaken include ensuring that all the people who enter the facility wear face masks and sanitize their hands.

The hospital has also installed plexi glass in areas where patients are registered.

Kenya has so far recorded more 950 cases of Covid-19.