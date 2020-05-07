After Kagwe’s preaching, Dr Aman now delivers Quran hadith to Muslims

Health CAS Rashid Aman has urged Muslims living in Eastleigh and Mombasa’s Old Town to focus on the Holy month of Ramadan rather than engaging in activities that undermines the government’s efforts to stop the spread of Covid-19.

The two areas were on Wednesday put under a 15-day lockdown to contain the rapid spread of Covid-19 infections.

AMAN’S HADITH

However, residents of Eastleigh and Old Town on Thursday protested the government move.

To drive home his point, Dr Aman shared a verse from the Quran to further stress his point saying Muslims can use this time to be the best in both the religious front and the pandemic.

“I want to address my fellow Muslim brothers and sisters because they are the majority in these neighbourhoods. Indeed I want to start by wishing them Ramadan Kareem this is the Holy month of Ramadan. It is a month of worship and generally when things are normal it is a month that brings people together,” Dr Aman said.

“But it is also a month that brings the best out of people, and I want to look at this in the context of the pandemic that we are in. So we have an opportunity to bring the best of ourselves on those two fronts, from our religion and also the pandemic. And I want to narrate the Hadith about prophet Mohammed, peace be upon him,” he continued.

“Who said if you hear that there is a plague in a land do not enter it, and if you are in a land and it is visited by plague do not leave it,” he posed.

KAGWE’S BIBLE VERSE

The Health CAS also expressed concern with reports of people sneaking out of these two areas and relocating to neighbouring estates, saying such behaviour is counterproductive and dangerous.

He said the ministry is aware that the measures put in place might cause some inconveniences but they are aimed at protecting Kenyans.

“Those using panya routes to escape to neighbouring estates pose a threat to the places they have migrated to since they may be having the disease but are not showing any symptoms. We are aware that the measures might cause some inconveniences but we are appealing to you all for understanding. These directives are aimed at protecting all of us,” he said.

On Tuesday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe similarly quoted the Bible as he has warned Kenyans who are ignoring government measures on containing the spread of Covid-19.

To emphasize the consequences of people not adhering to the measures put in place by the government, Mr Kagwe quoted Proverbs 10:17.

“Let me remind you, and I quote and this is the case we are seeing today, that ‘whoever heeds discipline shows the way to life, but whoever ignores correction leads others astray,’ that is in the Bible, Proverbs 10:17,” Mr Kagwe said.